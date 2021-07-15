Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wizards star Bradley Beal – in Team USA’s health-and-safety protocols — is now out for the Tokyo Olympics.

Pistons forward Jerami Grant is also in the protocols.

USA Basketball:

USA Basketball Men’s National Team point guard Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), who was placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols Wednesday, will remain in health and safety protocols and will be unable to participate in the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympic Games. A roster replacement will be named at a later time. Out of an abundance of caution, USA Basketball Men’s National Team member Jerami Grant has been placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced Thursday afternoon.

What a bummer for Beal and Team USA. Given their issues, the Americans need all the talent they could get. A scoring guard with a clean shooting stroke, Beal had been excited to become the first player in Wizards franchise history to represent the United States in the Olympics.

The original roster deadline has already passed, though potentially replacements could be made for health reasons.

The U.S. could use more playmaking and size. So, don’t assume USA Basketball will choose another shooting guard. Team USA already has Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Zach LaVine at the position.

If Grant continues to test negative for coronavirus, maybe he can still play in Tokyo.