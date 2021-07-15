Report: Wizards likely to hire Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach

By Dan FeldmanJul 15, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham were described as frontrunners to become the Wizards’ next head coach.

But Unseld apparently leads among the leaders.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Son of Washington Bullets legend Wes Unseld, Unseld Jr. had a strong link to this job.

But the younger Unseld also paid his dues.

He has spent 15 years as an assistant coach – with the Wizards, Warriors, Magic and Nuggets. Before that, he worked as a scout for Washington.

Unseld has become a serious head-coaching candidate around the NBA, not just to familiar teams. He has impressed with his work ethic, translating that to developing players and instilling defense. The Wizards could do better in both facets.

They must also pick a direction for their new coach to lead them.

