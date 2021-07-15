Report: Wizards likely to hire Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham were described as frontrunners to become the Wizards’ next head coach.

But Unseld apparently leads among the leaders.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Denver Nuggets associate head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is emerging as the leader to be the Washington Wizards’ new head coach, sources tell me and @FredKatz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2021

Son of Washington Bullets legend Wes Unseld, Unseld Jr. had a strong link to this job.

But the younger Unseld also paid his dues.

He has spent 15 years as an assistant coach – with the Wizards, Warriors, Magic and Nuggets. Before that, he worked as a scout for Washington.

Unseld has become a serious head-coaching candidate around the NBA, not just to familiar teams. He has impressed with his work ethic, translating that to developing players and instilling defense. The Wizards could do better in both facets.

They must also pick a direction for their new coach to lead them.