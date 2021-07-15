NBA Finals Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We are down to a best-of-three in what has been an entertaining 2021 NBA Finals.

The Bucks are seeking the franchise’s first title since 1970 (it was also in the 1974 Finals). The Phoenix Suns had missed the playoffs for 10 straight years and fought through health issues of their own (Chris Paul missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals), to reach the Suns’ first Finals since Charles Barkley wore their uniform.

The Suns started the series as favorites, -170 to win it all, while the Bucks are +135 (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet). Now with three games left it could be anybody’s

Here is the 2021 NBA Finals schedule (all times are Eastern):

NBA FINALS

PHOENIX SUNS VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Game 1: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105

Game 2: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 (Suns lead series 2-0)

Game 3: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 110

Game 4: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103

Game 5: July 17 at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC) [Suns -4]

Game 6: July 20 at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 7: July 22 at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

*If necessary

