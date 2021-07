Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo left both Game 3 and Game 4 of the NBA Finals just three-and-a-half minutes into each contest then returned shortly after.

Why?

“How do you guys say politely?” Antetokounmpo said. “I went to take a tinkle. A tinkle? Yeah, yeah. I went to take a tinkle and came back. That’ it? That’s polite, right? Tinkle is polite, yeah.”

More polite than he treated Deandre Ayton at the rim last night.