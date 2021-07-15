Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Asked about his individual performance in the Suns’ Game 3 loss to the Bucks, Devin Booker said: “The most important part to me is winning the game, and we didn’t do that. So, I’m more frustrated about that.”

Asked about his individual performance in the Suns’ Game 4 loss to the Bucks, Devin Booker said: “The main objective is to win the game. So, anything that goes on throughout the game, it doesn’t matter, for real.”

As similar as Booker sounded, the contexts were strikingly different.

After scoring just 10 points in Game 3, Booker exploded for 42 points in Game 4. That’s the largest game-to-game jump ever within an NBA Finals.

Here are the players who most increased their points from one Finals game to the next:

Booker’s team-oriented attitude is commendable. Especially in the NBA Finals, winning should be the priority.

But it bodes well entering Game 5 Saturday in Phoenix that Booker got back on track.

When Booker slumped in the Western Conference finals, it lasted several games.

Though he didn’t make a 3-pointer last night (0-for-3) – astounding for a high-scoring guard in this era – Booker cooked in the mid-range. He shot 14-of-22 on 2-pointers outside the restricted area (64%).

Similar looks will likely remain available against Milwaukee’s defense.

If Booker keeps nailing them at that rate, he’ll probably again be discussing how his individual play doesn’t matter – after a win.