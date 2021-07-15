2021 NBA Draft to be held in person at Barclays Center

By Kurt Helin
2019 NBA Draft
Last year’s virtual NBA Draft had a few location background and emotional highlights, but much like NBA games themselves, it is just better with everyone in the same room.

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place in person at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the NBA announced.

Invitations will go out to players in the coming days, and likely will include top picks Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, and more to be in the Green Room at Barclays. Tickets for fans go on sale July 19.

The NBA has conducted the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center nearly every year since the building opened, this will be the eighth time it will serve as host.

The Detroit Pistons are on the clock with the first pick — likely Cunningham, but there are trade rumors.

