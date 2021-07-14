Report: Bradley Beal in health-and-safety protocols with Team USA

By Dan FeldmanJul 14, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT
Wizard star Bradley Beal
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

As if Team USA didn’t already have enough problems while preparing for the Tokyo Olympics…

Wizards star Bradley Beal is in the health-and-safety protocols.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

USA Basketball confirmed a player had been placed under the health-and-safety protocols, though didn’t name Beal.

It’s unclear whether Beal tested positive for coronavirus or is in the protocols for another reason. That could affect whether he plays in Tokyo. Team USA’s first game scheduled for July 25.

The original roster deadline has passed, though replacements could possibly be made for health reasons.

Team USA was getting back on track following exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. But this another setback.

More on the Wizards

2021 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Report: Wes Unseld Jr. , Darvin Ham, Charles Lee finalists to be next Wizards...
Bradley Beal and Chris Paul in Suns-Wizards
Rumor: Wizards want to be next Thunder rather than next Suns
Scott Brooks in Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards
Report: Trail Blazers hiring Scott Brooks as Chauncey Billups’ lead...