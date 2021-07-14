Report: Bradley Beal in health-and-safety protocols with Team USA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As if Team USA didn’t already have enough problems while preparing for the Tokyo Olympics…

Wizards star Bradley Beal is in the health-and-safety protocols.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Wizards star Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols at Team USA camp, placing his return to play status up in the air, sources tell me and @joevardon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2021

USA Basketball confirmed a player had been placed under the health-and-safety protocols, though didn’t name Beal.

It’s unclear whether Beal tested positive for coronavirus or is in the protocols for another reason. That could affect whether he plays in Tokyo. Team USA’s first game scheduled for July 25.

The original roster deadline has passed, though replacements could possibly be made for health reasons.

Team USA was getting back on track following exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. But this another setback.