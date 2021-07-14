Doncic, Durant, Abdul-Jabbar, Candace Parker on covers of NBA 2K22

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was always a question of when, not if, Luka Doncic ended up on the cover of NBA 2K.

It was a very different question for Candace Parker — but this year the WNBA legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist is breaking ground.

The Chicago Sky’s Parker becomes the first woman on the NBA 2K cover, one of several cover athletes for NBA 2K22 announced on Wednesday. Parker will grace the cover of the WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition of 2K22.

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJan4YE7Qt — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) July 14, 2021

Doncic will be on the cover of the standard, international NBA 2K22 game.

Huge honor to be on the cover of #NBA2K22. Thanks @NBA2K! pic.twitter.com/ptIhpVNUdN — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 14, 2021

There will be a special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition of the popular video game. That cover will feature two retired legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki — along with Kevin Durant.

NBA 2K22 will be released on Sept. 10, but it can be pre-ordered now. Of course, it will be available on every major platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.