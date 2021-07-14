Doncic, Durant, Abdul-Jabbar, Candace Parker on covers of NBA 2K22

By Kurt HelinJul 14, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
NBA 2K22 Doncic
Image courtesy NBA 2K
It was always a question of when, not if, Luka Doncic ended up on the cover of NBA 2K.

It was a very different question for Candace Parker — but this year the WNBA legend and two-time Olympic gold medalist is breaking ground.

The Chicago Sky’s Parker becomes the first woman on the NBA 2K cover, one of several cover athletes for NBA 2K22 announced on Wednesday. Parker will grace the cover of the WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition of 2K22.

Doncic will be on the cover of the standard, international NBA 2K22 game.

There will be a special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition of the popular video game. That cover will feature two retired legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki — along with Kevin Durant.

NBA 2K22 will be released on Sept. 10, but it can be pre-ordered now. Of course, it will be available on every major platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more.

