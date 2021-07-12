Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy nearly a month ago.

Why haven’t they hired a new head coach yet?

Maybe because they’re waiting on someone still working in the playoffs – Suns assistant Willie Green.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

I continue to hear from NBA sources Suns assistant coach Willie Green is the presumed next Pelicans head coach.

While a deal is NOT done, plenty of mutual interest and I’m told, “Willie wants the New Orleans job and they want him.” pic.twitter.com/C7cNUMhDfy — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) July 11, 2021

Green has earned respect as an assistant coach with the Warriors and now Suns. He played 12 seasons in the NBA as a second-round pick turned role player, including one year in New Orleans.

The Pelicans definitely need a fresh voice. Green would provide that.

But he’d also face immediate expectations. The Pelicans are trying to win quickly and appease Zion Williamson.

This is a tricky job for anyone, especially a first-time NBA head coach.

That said, there’s also a special opportunity with Williamson and a treasure trove of assets.