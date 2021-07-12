The Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy nearly a month ago.
Why haven’t they hired a new head coach yet?
Maybe because they’re waiting on someone still working in the playoffs – Suns assistant Willie Green.
Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:
I continue to hear from NBA sources Suns assistant coach Willie Green is the presumed next Pelicans head coach.
While a deal is NOT done, plenty of mutual interest and I’m told, “Willie wants the New Orleans job and they want him.” pic.twitter.com/C7cNUMhDfy
— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) July 11, 2021
Green has earned respect as an assistant coach with the Warriors and now Suns. He played 12 seasons in the NBA as a second-round pick turned role player, including one year in New Orleans.
The Pelicans definitely need a fresh voice. Green would provide that.
But he’d also face immediate expectations. The Pelicans are trying to win quickly and appease Zion Williamson.
This is a tricky job for anyone, especially a first-time NBA head coach.
That said, there’s also a special opportunity with Williamson and a treasure trove of assets.