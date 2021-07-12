Report: Pelicans expected to hire Suns assistant Willie Green as head coach

By Dan FeldmanJul 12, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
Suns assistant coach Willie Green at 2021 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
The Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy nearly a month ago.

Why haven’t they hired a new head coach yet?

Maybe because they’re waiting on someone still working in the playoffs – Suns assistant Willie Green.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

Green has earned respect as an assistant coach with the Warriors and now Suns. He played 12 seasons in the NBA as a second-round pick turned role player, including one year in New Orleans.

The Pelicans definitely need a fresh voice. Green would provide that.

But he’d also face immediate expectations. The Pelicans are trying to win quickly and appease Zion Williamson.

This is a tricky job for anyone, especially a first-time NBA head coach.

That said, there’s also a special opportunity with Williamson and a treasure trove of assets.

