Giannis Antetokounmpo just played a historically great NBA Finals game.

Then, he played an even better NBA Finals game.

Antetokounmpo is enjoying this experience and Bucks fans should, too. He has even gotten Milwaukee within a game of the Suns.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Frank Madden of Locked On Bucks discuss the NBA Finals and Milwaukee’s longer-term outlook: