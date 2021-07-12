Cameron Johnson DESTROYS P.J. Tucker with dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We have found the best dunk of the playoffs.

This is just nasty — Cameron Johnson was all over P.J. Tucker.

Then Mike Budenholzer called for a challenge on the blocking call, so we got to watch the dunk over and over and over again.

“That’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to think about what I might do with the ball in my hands in a long time,” Johnson said of the play. “And just take advantage of opportunities, really. I saw nobody really stepped up until PJ did at the end, but just hoping they wouldn’t overturn it and call it a charge.”

Tucker got the last laugh as the Bucks got the win to make it a 2-1 series favoring the Suns.