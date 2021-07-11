Watch Precious Achiuwa shut down Kevin Durant’s dunk attempt

By Kurt HelinJul 11, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Precious Achiuwa turned some heads with his potential playing for the Miami Heat last season.

He definitely got Kevin Durant‘s attention — Achiuwa rejected his dunk attempt.

It was a good night for Heat players: Gabe Vincent hit six 3-pointers on his way to 21 points, while Achiuwa was a force inside and had this block.

Nigeria pulled off a shocking upset of Team USA, 90-87. It’s just an exhibition, but it is a wake-up call for the Americans.

Just like Durant got one at the rim.

Here's more on Team USA

Nigeria v United States
No easy road to gold: Nigeria upsets Team USA in pre-Olympic exhibition
2021 USA Basketball Training Camp: All-Access
Bey, Garland headline Select Team members playing with Team USA in exhibitions
Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley with select team at 2021 USA Basketball Training Camp
Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley, Hornets’ Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington...