Orlando Magic reach deal, name Jamahl Mosley next head coach

At every stop along his path, Jamahl Mosley has forged strong relationships with players. Most recently that was in Dallas, where he had a strong bond with Luka Doncic and others.

Now he will build those relationships with Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and other incoming players in Orlando, then use them to develop those players and build something special.

As had been expected, the Orlando Magic have reached a deal to make Mosley their new head coach. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news and the Magic have since confirmed it.

We have named Jamahl Mosley as our head coach. Welcome to Orlando, Coach Mosley!https://t.co/4zELXyakFt pic.twitter.com/SGq0Ivbb4m — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 11, 2021

This is reportedly a four-year deal (likely with a team option for the final year). Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who felt it was time to move on as the Magic enter a rebuild.

Mosley has a reputation for player development and the communication skills to build a strong relationship with players, which are exactly the skills needed in Orlando. This is a good hire.

Mosley was frustrated he did not get an interview in Dallas when Rick Carlisle stepped away from that job — Carlisle didn’t even recommend his lead assistant to take his place (Jason Kidd ultimately got the job) — but this could be a better spot. Something he can put his own stamp on. Last season, Orlando traded the win-now veterans on their roster — Nikola Vucevic to Chicago, Aaron Gordon to Denver, Evan Fournier to Boston — to focus on rebuilding, and now they have the guy to lead it.