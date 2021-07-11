Nigeria’s Caleb Agada turned NBA heads with 17 points against USA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caleb Agada had a strong season playing for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Israeli Premier League last season, averaging 22.9 points and 6.5 assists a game for the club. It was enough to earn him a spot on the Nuggets’ Summer League team starting next month in Las Vegas.

However, he may have done more to help his cause on Saturday night, when he scored 17 points and was 3-of-3 from deep for Nigeria in its upset win against Team USA in a pre-Olympic exhibition game. Tony Jones of The Athletic had the note.

Caleb Agada, who was a star for Nigeria tonight in their exhibition win over Team USA, recently worked out for the Utah Jazz. I’m told Agada’s NBA interest spiked tonight, for obvious reasons. He will play for the Denver Nuggets in Summer League — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 11, 2021

This is how you get a shot in the NBA: Take advantage of opportunities. Agada did just that.

Now he gets another opportunity in Las Vegas.

Agada, a 6’5″ guard, is 26 years old, and he played his college ball for the University of Ottawa in Canada. After that, he played professionally in Spain and a little bit in Canada before heading to Isreal for the past two seasons.