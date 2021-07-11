Becky Hammon on Portland: “I knew I was second; I knew who they wanted”

The report was floated out there: Jody Allen, the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, wanted Becky Hammon to be the new coach.

Around the league, that report got the side-eye. Rumors linking Chauncey Billups to the Trail Blazers coaching job had been floating around the league since before Terry Stotts was fired. After what had been a sloppy hiring process from a PR standpoint, having Hammon in the mix was seen more as a public relations move than something Portland was serious about. Then when the backlash to the Billups hire came, suddenly a new leak came out about how the Blazers got poor feedback on Hammon from some Spurs. When was the last time there was that kind of leak on any assistant coach who didn’t get the job? It again felt like the Blazers were trying to cover their tracks.

Hammon sat down with Jabari Young of CNBC and was very honest about the hiring process, and said she knew where she stood in Portland.

“I’m not mad,” Hammon said. “This is the business, and it’s a very competitive business. But, at the end of the day, throw everything out the window — if you want to hire me, you’ll find a reason to hire me. And if you don’t want to hire me, you’ll find that reason, too. And that’s just that…