Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly channels inner Marshawn Lynch at press conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling loose heading into Game 3.

When he sat down for his media day interviews on Saturday, he looked very serious and did his best Marshawn Lynch impression, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” Then Antetokounmpo cracked up.

“I’m just here not to get fined.” 😂 Giannis pulled a Marshawn Lynch during his media availability. pic.twitter.com/kycI0ah0su — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 10, 2021

On a more important note, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about Antetokounmpo’s health.

Either way, Antetokounmpo is enjoying the experience.