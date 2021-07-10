Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly channels inner Marshawn Lynch at press conference

By Kurt HelinJul 10, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
2021 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo is feeling loose heading into Game 3.

When he sat down for his media day interviews on Saturday, he looked very serious and did his best Marshawn Lynch impression, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” Then Antetokounmpo cracked up.

On a more important note, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about Antetokounmpo’s health.

“He’s in a good place, yes,” Budenholzer said. That was pretty evident last game. The question is more will he get some help?

Either way, Antetokounmpo is enjoying the experience.

Check out more on the Bucks

2021 NBA Finals - Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns
Can Bucks find a way to win non-Giannis Antetokounmpo minutes?
Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns
NBA Finals Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch
2021 NBA Finals - Game Two
Suns’ Torrey Craig reportedly has no structural damage in knee, is...