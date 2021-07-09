Suns’ Torrey Craig reportedly has no structural damage in knee, is day-to-day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This is good news, even if Torrey Craig‘s status for Game 3 is up in the air.

Craig — who left Game 2 after a knee-to-knee collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo — suffered no structural damage in his knee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

An MRI on the right knee of Suns F Torrey Craig revealed no structural damage, source tells ESPN. Craig injured knee in Game 2 on Thursday. His status on a return is day to day. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2021

Craig stayed on the ground a while, clearly in pain, then left Game 2 after the collision with Antetokounmpo and did not return. The team has called it a right knee contusion.

Torrey Craig takes a hard charge from Giannis, limps to the locker room. Hope it's nothing serious 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/ysMAugvfIx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 9, 2021

“Torrey is a tough dude,” Suns coach Monty Williams said in his coach’s interview between the third and fourth quarter on Thursday. “If he lays down like that, he’s hurting pretty bad.”

Craig was getting more minutes because reserve big Dario Saric is out for the rest of the NBA Finals after tearing his ACL in Game 1.

If Craig is not cleared to play, expect Suns coach Monty Williams to turn to Frank Kaminsky for the backup center minutes, with maybe some time for Abdel Nader in small-ball lineups.