Suns’ Torrey Craig reportedly has no structural damage in knee, is day-to-day

By Kurt HelinJul 9, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT
This is good news, even if Torrey Craig‘s status for Game 3 is up in the air.

Craig — who left Game 2 after a knee-to-knee collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo — suffered no structural damage in his knee, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Craig stayed on the ground a while, clearly in pain, then left Game 2 after the collision with Antetokounmpo and did not return. The team has called it a right knee contusion.

“Torrey is a tough dude,” Suns coach Monty Williams said in his coach’s interview between the third and fourth quarter on Thursday. “If he lays down like that, he’s hurting pretty bad.”

Craig was getting more minutes because reserve big Dario Saric is out for the rest of the NBA Finals after tearing his ACL in Game 1.

If Craig is not cleared to play, expect Suns coach Monty Williams to turn to Frank Kaminsky for the backup center minutes, with maybe some time for Abdel Nader in small-ball lineups.

