Report: Trail Blazers hiring Scott Brooks as Chauncey Billups’ lead assistant

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
Scott Brooks in Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards
Will Newton/Getty Images
The Trail Blazers are experiencing plenty of turbulence.

Damian Lillard is getting antsier and antsier. Chauncey Billups begins his head-coaching tenure under a cloud of controversy.

Scott Brooks could provide a steadying force.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is a key hire for Billups. Not only is he a first-time head coach, he has only one season of coaching experience, as a Clippers assistant this year.

Though a flawed head coach, Brooks has 12 years of experience between the Wizards (who maybe wanted him back for the right price) and Thunder. He knows how to manage an NBA team and can advise Billups on some of those details.

Brooks was previously linked to the Lakers, but they’re hiring David Fizdale to replace Jason Kidd, who went to the Mavericks.

