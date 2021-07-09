Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Trail Blazers are experiencing plenty of turbulence.

Damian Lillard is getting antsier and antsier. Chauncey Billups begins his head-coaching tenure under a cloud of controversy.

Scott Brooks could provide a steadying force.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Former Wizards coach Scott Brooks is finalizing a deal with Portland to become Chauncey Billups’ top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. That’s a significant addition for Billups as he builds his new staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2021

This is a key hire for Billups. Not only is he a first-time head coach, he has only one season of coaching experience, as a Clippers assistant this year.

Though a flawed head coach, Brooks has 12 years of experience between the Wizards (who maybe wanted him back for the right price) and Thunder. He knows how to manage an NBA team and can advise Billups on some of those details.

Brooks was previously linked to the Lakers, but they’re hiring David Fizdale to replace Jason Kidd, who went to the Mavericks.