LeBron helping Chris Paul count down wins left until NBA title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Paul is very clear on both what is at stake and how many more wins he needs to claim his first NBA ring.

But in case he needs a reminder, his good friend LeBron James is there to help him. After the Suns’ Game 1 win, LeBron Tweeted this to Paul:

1 down. 3 to go @CP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 7, 2021

After Game 2, it was this.

2 down, 2 to go @CP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2021

Paul and James are good friends. LeBron was even a groomsman in Paul’s wedding. They have played with and against each other, served on the players’ union board together, and gone on the famed banana boat vacation together.

Paul said after Game 2 he is working hard to take in and appreciate the moment.

“I do a pretty good job of staying in the moment,” Paul said. “Maybe a lot of the guys on our team, it’s their first playoff series, they don’t know the heartache or the heartbreak. They’re just out there playing. So, for me I know how quick things can change. I know how a possession or a play can change the dynamics of an entire series. So, for me I don’t get too high, I don’t get too low, I just stay even keel.

“I wasn’t always like that, but I know that these situations are — don’t happen every day.”

They do not, but they are in an excellent position with the Suns up 2-0. It’s just a matter of closing it out.