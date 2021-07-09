Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley, Hornets’ Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington away from select team due to coronavirus protocols

By Dan FeldmanJul 9, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley with select team at 2021 USA Basketball Training Camp
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
The USA Basketball Select Team lost Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards and Pistons big Isaiah Stewart to ankle injuries while helping Team USA prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

Also out for the select team, due to coronavirus protocols: Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Hopefully, Quickley, Bridges and Washington don’t have coronavirus, let alone severe cases. Bridges and Washington were in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols during the season.

Also, hopefully, nobody spread coronavirus. The select team was in close contact with the senior team during training in Las Vegas.

The senior team continuing to practice while missing only Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday – who are playing in the NBA Finals – is an encouraging sign.

