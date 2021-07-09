Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The USA Basketball Select Team lost Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards and Pistons big Isaiah Stewart to ankle injuries while helping Team USA prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

Also out for the select team, due to coronavirus protocols: Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Immanuel Quickley, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges of the USA Select Team are out of training camp in Las Vegas due to COVID protocols, sources said. All members of Team USA were at practice today. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 8, 2021

Hopefully, Quickley, Bridges and Washington don’t have coronavirus, let alone severe cases. Bridges and Washington were in the NBA’s coronavirus protocols during the season.

Also, hopefully, nobody spread coronavirus. The select team was in close contact with the senior team during training in Las Vegas.

The senior team continuing to practice while missing only Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday – who are playing in the NBA Finals – is an encouraging sign.