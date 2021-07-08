Report: Magic nearing deal to make former Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosley new head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mavericks lead assistant Jamahl Mosley — who had a close relationship with Luka Doncic, among other players — was not the guy Rick Carlisle recommended to take his place when Carlisle left Dallas (Jason Kidd ultimately got the job).

However, Mosley is the guy the Orlando Magic like.

Mosley is a strong frontrunner and is near a deal to become the new head coach of the Magic, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Orlando Magic are closing in on Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley and he’s emerged as the strong front-runner to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday. Conversations are ongoing, but Mosley, 42, has separated himself in the organization’s process, sources tell ESPN.

Mosley would replace veteran NBA coach Steve Clifford, who felt it was time to move on as Orlando enters a rebuild.

Orlando changed direction in the past year. They traded away their best veteran players — Nikola Vucevic to Chicago, Aaron Gordon to Denver, Evan Fournier to Boston — to focus on rebuilding a roster around Jonathan Isaac (who missed last season following knee surgery), Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and the No. 5 and No. 8 picks in the upcoming draft.

This is a player development job now. Mosley has a reputation for friendliness, a positive energy and attitude players love, but he is disciplined and expects that from his players. Those qualities should make him a strong head coach for a young Orlando roster.

Mosley was reportedly frustrated when he didn’t get the chance to interview for the Dallas job, but now he has landed on his feet with one of the 30 head coaching jobs around the league — and a chance to prove himself.