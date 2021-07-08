Report: Cavaliers are “definitely looking into” trying to trade for No. 1 pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers went into rebuilding mode, that process was jumpstarted by landing the No. 1 pick and selecting Kyrie Irving.

The Cavaliers are rebuilding again, and this year landed the No. 3 pick — but they are rumored to have their eyes on the No. 1 pick and Cade Cunningham. Those rumors are true, reports Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Even though this is considered “smokescreen season” around the NBA, sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are “definitely looking into it.”… If the Cavs moved into the top spot, it would be for Cade Cunningham, the supersized do-it-all playmaker with two-way potential. But staying at No. 3 and selecting either Green or Mobley (or Jalen Suggs) is a heck of a consolation prize. Any of them would instantly become the most talented — and most important — player for this rebuild.

Cunningham is projected as a franchise cornerstone player, a 6’8″ playmaker and scorer that will have the ball in his hands. Scouts are high on other players in this draft — Jalen Green is a great athlete who put up numbers on men in the G-League bubble, Evan Mobley has the potential to be a perfect big man fit in the modern game — but nearly every scout has Cunningham on the top of the board because of his potential.

Cunningham would be a great fit in Detroit with their other young stars, so to trade for that pick the Cavaliers would have to throw in players of real value plus the No. 3 pick to get in the conversation. And even that may not be enough.

Most likely, Detroit will keep the pick and take Cunningham, but if Cavaliers GM Koby Altman believes Cunningham is going to be that special he should take a swing at trading for the pick. Which it sounds like he is.