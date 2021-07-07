Suns’ Dario Saric tore right ACL in Game 1, out for Finals, much longer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This just sucks.

Suns’ big man Dario Saric left Game 1 of the Finals in the first half after a jump stop where his right knee seemed to buckle a little. That buckle turned out to be his ACL tearing, the Suns announced on Wednesday.

Injury update: Suns forward/center Dario Šarić has sustained a torn ACL in his right knee. He will be out indefinitely. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 7, 2021

Not only will he be out these Finals, he likely will miss most or all of next season as well. It is a terrible stroke of luck.

“It’s just one of those situations, it literally breaks your heart,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Dario is a guy I have been with twice (in Philadelphia)… he’s what Suns basketball is about. Hard worker. Unbelievable guy.”

Saric came off the bench behind Deandre Ayton for the Suns much of the season, averaging 8.7 points per game, and he kept that primary backup role through the playoffs, showing his value as a big man who can space the floor.

Now Frank Kaminsky could take over as the primary backup behind Ayton, or Williams could go small with Torrey Craig or Abdel Nader in those minutes.

He is under contract for two more seasons after this one with the Suns at a very reasonable $18.7 million total.