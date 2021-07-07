Report: Warriors hiring Kenny Atkinson as assistant coach

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT
Former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson and former Warriors star Kevin Durant
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
0 Comments

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson – united in not jibing offensively with Kevin Durant, united on Golden State’s coaching staff.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Warriors are near an agreement to add former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson to Steve Kerr’s coaching staff as one of the lead assistants, sources told The Athletic.

Atkinson spent last season as a Clippers assistant, which looked like a premium assistant-coaching position. It’s a little surprising he’d jump to Golden State – especially with former Cavaliers and Lakers coach Mike Brown already on the bench there.

The Warriors could use more emphasis on player development, which Atkinson did so well in Brooklyn. James Wiseman is a raw talent, and Golden State has the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in this year’s draft.

Atkinson looks like he again deserves head-coaching consideration for a team trying to establish a culture around young playerslike the Magic. But that apparently won’t happen this year. Maybe a year on Kerr’s staff will boost Atkinson’s appeal.

More on the Warriors

Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony wins first Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award
Warriors center Kevon Looney
Report: Kevon Looney exercising $5,178,572 player option with Warriors
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
Report: Warriors may package No. 7 pick, Wiseman in trade. For Siakam?