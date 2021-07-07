Report: Anthony Edwards out for rest of Team USA camp with sprained ankle

By Dan FeldmanJul 7, 2021, 11:12 PM EDT
Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards
David Berding/Getty Images
Anthony Edwards was one of the biggest names on the USA Basketball Select Team, the group of young players helping Team USA prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

But the Timberwolves wing will miss the rest of training camp with an ankle injury

Brian Windhorst:

Hopefully, Edwards’ injury indeed isn’t serious. Minnesota will open training camp in a few months.

Still, it’s a bummer he’ll miss this opportunity to work with these top American players. Edwards is so talented and athletic, and he rapidly improved through his rookie year. The 19-year-old just needs to hone his skills through experience.

