Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anthony Edwards was one of the biggest names on the USA Basketball Select Team, the group of young players helping Team USA prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

But the Timberwolves wing will miss the rest of training camp with an ankle injury

Brian Windhorst:

Anthony Edwards suffered a sprained ankle during practice today for the Select Team against Team USA in Vegas, sources said. It’s not believed to be serious but he’ll be out for the rest of training camp. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 7, 2021

Hopefully, Edwards’ injury indeed isn’t serious. Minnesota will open training camp in a few months.

Still, it’s a bummer he’ll miss this opportunity to work with these top American players. Edwards is so talented and athletic, and he rapidly improved through his rookie year. The 19-year-old just needs to hone his skills through experience.