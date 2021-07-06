Top assistant coaches lead second round of Wizards’ coaching search

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Wizards are taking their time finding their next coach, but they seem to be honing in on bringing in a top assistant from around the league.

Four assistants are at the top of the list, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Washington’s search process for a new coach has narrowed to several assistants, including Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee and Denver’s Wes Unseld, Jr., sources tell ESPN. Those are among the candidates who will talk to Wizards again this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2021

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington added a few more names to that list.

Per sources, Washington has already requested to interview Mosley and conducted interviews with Ham and Unseld Jr. in recent weeks. The Wizards have also reportedly spoken with Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming, Sixers assistant Sam Cassell and Celtics assistant Scott Morrison.

None of these reports list a frontrunner, but Unseld Jr. has been a name tied to this job around the league from the moment it opened. If the Wizards want him they may need to move quickly because Unseld — and Mosley — are also in consideration for the Orlando Magic coaching vacancy.

Whoever is hired will replace Scott Brooks (who may land with the Lakers as an assistant). The Wizards and Brooks could not agree to terms on a new contract.

The Wizards coach will have superstars on his roster — Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook — but a roster around them with both good players and question marks, plus the pressure of winning and keeping Beal happy so he doesn’t bolt.