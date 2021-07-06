Suns: Dario Saric leaves NBA Finals Game 1 with knee injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Suns, at different point in the season, have made Dario Saric or Frank Kaminsky their primary backup center.

Phoenix no longer has the choice.

Suns:

Injury Update: ▪️Dario Šarić (right knee injury) will not return tonight — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 7, 2021

Phoenix had reached higher highs with Saric as the main backup center. He had held the role throughout the playoffs and had been playing well.

So, this is a key loss.

But the drop to Kaminsky isn’t necessarily massive, though that depends how the inconsistent Kaminsky plays. The Suns could also use starting center Deandre Ayton more.