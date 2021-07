Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luka Doncic and Slovenia drew the most attention for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

But four men’s basketball teams won qualifying tournaments to reach the Tokyo Games:

Slovenia

Czech Republic

Italy

Germany

That sets the 12-team field for the Tokyo Olympics. The eight teams that previously qualified: