NBA Finals Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

It’s happening a month later than we’re used to — in July, not June — but the 2021 NBA Finals are finally here and we have the schedule.

While it’s an NBA Finals featuring top three seeds from each conference, it’s also not one anyone expected. The Milwaukee Bucks reached this stage without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the final couple of games, and now the Bucks are in the franchise’s first Finals since 1974 (Milwaukee’s only title came in 1970). The Phoenix Suns had missed the playoffs for 10 straight years and fought through health issues of their own (Chris Paul missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals), to reach the Suns’ first Finals since Charles Barkley wore their uniform.

The Suns are the early favorites to win the series, -170 to win it all, while the Bucks are +135 (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet). Those numbers and the line for the first game could shift depending upon Antetokounmpo’s availability; he is currently day-to-day.

Here is the 2021 NBA Finals schedule (all times are Eastern):

NBA FINALS

PHOENIX SUNS VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Game 1: July 6 at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: July 8 at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: July 11 at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: July 14 at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: July 17 at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 6: July 20 at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 7: July 22 at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

*If necessary

