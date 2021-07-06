Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first big question of the 2021 NBA Finals has been answered: Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Game 1.

Antetokounmpo had been listed as doubtful 24 hours before the game but his knee improved over the course of the day. He warmed up pregame, then met with the team medical staff and coaches, with all of them having a say in his status. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was first with the news, which was quickly confirmed by multiple other reporters and then by the Bucks themselves.

Giannis is AVAILABLE and will start in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/S9fVRNI5j6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2021

Giannis warms up ahead of #NBAFinals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/aUZ21XKBeJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2021

The second big question of the 2021 NBA Finals is how well will he play?

A healthy Antetokounmpo could swing this series — he scored a combined 80 points in the two regular-season meetings with the Suns, with a ridiculous 68.2 true shooting percentage. While the Suns are defending better now, Antetokounmpo creates serious matchup challenges for everyone, including the Suns.

Antetokounmpo is also a former Defensive Player of the Year who is a long and athletic force on that end of the court, but only if he is moving like himself and trusting that knee.

But will he be moving like himself again?

There are still questions, but we will see Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court in Game 1 Tuesday night.