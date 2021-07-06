Giannis Antetokounmpo looks good in first half of return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you had told anyone that saw Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextend his knee one week ago today that he would be back and looking like his MVP self one week later, you would have been drug tested. There was no way.

Except, that’s exactly what happened.

One week to the day after that injury, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and in 16 minutes in the first half had 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one ridiculous chase-down block.

Antetokounmpo shot 4-of-7 from the floor and was 2-of-4 from the free throw line. Most importantly, he just looked like himself, showing the physicality he is known for.

Antetokounmpo playing this well is a huge boost for the Bucks, and makes up for Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton shooting a combined 7-of-21 in the first half.

Phoenix leads at the half 57-49 as Devin Booker and Chris Paul have combined for 27 points and carved up Brook Lopez in the halfcourt.