Former Spurs/Mavericks/Pacers/Wizards center Ian Mahinmi retires

Ian Mahinmi perfectly timed his career year.

Coming off a strong season with the Pacers just as the NBA salary cap skyrocketed with new national TV deals, Mahinmi signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Wizards in 2016. Washington didn’t even start him! There was just that much money available that summer.

Out of the NBA since that contract expired last year, Mahinmi announced his retirement after playing 12 years in the NBA.

Drafted No. 28 out of France by the Spurs in 2005, Mahinmi joined them a couple years later. He spent three years in San Antonio, including one lost to injury. He signed with with the Mavericks in 2010 then joined the Pacers in a 2012 sign-and-trade – his role growing in each stop. Mahinmi developed into a quality defensive center.

However, he was never more than alright in Washington as his athleticism declined. At age 34, he hit time to move on.