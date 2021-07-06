Giannis Antetokounmpo was doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Now?
Questionable.
Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable (left knee hyperextension) for #NBAFinals Game 1 tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jo6sn8OBXQ
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 6, 2021
This obviously doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo will play tonight. But it certainly increases expectations that he will. Which teams don’t usually invite unless they’re confident the player will take the court.
So, this seems pretty significant.
Antetokounmpo would make a massive difference for Milwaukee — at least if relatively healthy.