Bucks upgrade Giannis Antetokounmpo to questionable for Game 1 of NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJul 6, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo was doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Now?

Questionable.

Bucks:

This obviously doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo will play tonight. But it certainly increases expectations that he will. Which teams don’t usually invite unless they’re confident the player will take the court.

So, this seems pretty significant.

Antetokounmpo would make a massive difference for Milwaukee — at least if relatively healthy.