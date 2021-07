Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Phoenix-Milwaukee the ideal big-market NBA Finals?

No.

Do Dan Feldman and Mike Prada care?

No.

The Suns and Bucks are enjoyable teams that play hard, smart and together. This Finals matchup could be excellent – especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy.

On the ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Feldman and Prada preview the series (with a look back on conference finals MVPs):