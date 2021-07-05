Hawks keeping Nate McMillan as coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hawks appeared likely to keep Nate McMillan as head coach.

And that was before he guided them to the Eastern Conference finals.

Brad Rowland of Dime:

Travis Schlenk says he has an agreement in principle with Nate McMillan. Says McMillan should be announced soon as the team's head coach. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) July 5, 2021

Schlenk said the Hawks and McMillan came to a deal this morning after talking to McMillan and his representation yesterday. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) July 5, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Nate McMillan’s new deal as Atlanta Hawks coach is for four years, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2021

McMillan earned this job.

After replacing Lloyd Pierce with Atlanta at 14-20, McMillan coached the Hawks to a 27-11 finish in the regular season. McMillan also made quality adjustments in the playoffs, helping Atlanta beat the Knicks and 76ers.

Most importantly, McMillan connected well with Trae Young (who, like other Hawks, didn’t get along with Pierce).

McMillan didn’t seem so adaptable and so personable with the Pacers, who fired him last year. But he looked like a solid coach overall and has only improved his weaknesses since.

The Hawks are in good hands as they continue in this exciting new era.