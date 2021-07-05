Hawks keeping Nate McMillan as coach

By Dan FeldmanJul 5, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT
Hawks coach Nate McMillan
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Hawks appeared likely to keep Nate McMillan as head coach.

And that was before he guided them to the Eastern Conference finals.

Brad Rowland of Dime:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

McMillan earned this job.

After replacing Lloyd Pierce with Atlanta at 14-20, McMillan coached the Hawks to a 27-11 finish in the regular season. McMillan also made quality adjustments in the playoffs, helping Atlanta beat the Knicks and 76ers.

Most importantly, McMillan connected well with Trae Young (who, like other Hawks, didn’t get along with Pierce).

McMillan didn’t seem so adaptable and so personable with the Pacers, who fired him last year. But he looked like a solid coach overall and has only improved his weaknesses since.

The Hawks are in good hands as they continue in this exciting new era.

More on the Hawks

Khris Middleton in Bucks-Hawks Game 6 of Eastern Conference finals
Khris Middleton lifts Bucks into first NBA Finals since 1974
2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks
Hawks’ Trae Young returns, Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Game...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch