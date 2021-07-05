Giannis Antetokounmpo “making good progress,” listed as doubtful for Game 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may not have been Ice Cube level, but Giannis Antetokounmpo had a good day.

At least according to his coach, Mike Budenholzer. That doesn’t mean he’s playing on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the team officially listed him as doubtful for Game 1.

“He’s had a good day. He’s making good progress,” Budenholzer said. “But I don’t have expectations [on if he plays] either way.”

A good day means he got work in on the court, Budenholzer said. Jared Greenberg of NBATV had more details, including a private workout in front of team medical staff.

Giannis has shown up with the Bucks for their first practice at Phoenix Suns Arena. I was told he had a private workout earlier today with the medical staff and the front office observing. @NBATV #NBAFinals — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) July 5, 2021

The status of Antetokounmpo remains the biggest X factor in this series. In their two meetings this season, Phoenix struggled to slow Antetokounmpo — he scored 80 points between the two games — and while this is a better version of the Suns, slowing the Greek Freek is still a challenge for them. However, if he is healthy, he could swing the series.

We’ll all find out, starting Tuesday night.