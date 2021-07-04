Report: Bucks’ assistant Darvin Ham interviews for Wizards coaching job

By Kurt HelinJul 4, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT
2021 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Milwaukee Bucks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Darvin Ham has been Mike Budenholzer’s lead assistant in Atlanta and Milwaukee and has been considered one of the top assistant coaches in the league for years. A guy deserving of his shot in the big chair.

Maybe it happens in Washington.

The Wizards have interviewed Ham for their open coaching position, reports Fred Katz and David Aldridge of The Athletic.

 

Ham has a strong reputation as a former NBA player — an eight-year NBA veteran, and won a ring with the 2004 Pistons — who understands how to get a message through to a player without damaging an ego. That’s a huge skill for a coach in today’s NBA. Ham has the reputation of being hard-nosed and with a great work ethic, and he has spent more than a decade on NBA benches.

Ham also remains busy with his day job as the Bucks have advanced to the NBA Finals.

Chase Huges at NBC Sports Washington reported that Bulls assistant Chris Fleming interviewed for the job. We know Mavericks’ assistant Jamahl Mosley also interviewed for the job, along with Wes Unseld Jr., Scott Morrison, Chris Quinn, and Ronald Nored. There is no timeline for a decision.

