Report: Former Wizards coach Scott Brooks could join Lakers’ staff

Jason Kidd is out, headed to Dallas to coach Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale will replace him on Frank Vogel’s Lakers coaching staff.

Now comes word the Lakers might sign another former head coach to be on Vogel’s bench: Scott Brooks. Via Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Lakers have interviewed former Wizards coach Scott Brooks for a potential spot on Frank Vogel's staff, league sources say.@espn reported last week that former Knicks and Grizzlies coach David Fizdale would soon join the Lakers after Jason Kidd's departure to coach Dallas. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2021

For the Lakers, it never hurts to have more smart basketball minds and experienced coaches on the bench. For a coach who may want another shot in the big chair somewhere, there is no higher profile assistant coaching position than working with LeBron James and the Lakers.

Brooks has spent 12 seasons as a head coach in the NBA between Oklahoma City and Washington, with a .557 winning percentage, and he coached one Thunder team — with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden — to the NBA Finals. Brooks and the Wizards parted ways after the team’s first-round playoff exit at the hands of the 76ers.