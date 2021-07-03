Patrick Beverley suspended one game for shove of Chris Paul

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrick Beverley lost his cool and it’s going to cost him the first game of next season — and a game’s pay.

The NBA announced a one-game suspension without pay for Beverley for “an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play.”

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

The suspension will be enforced the first game Beverley is able to play next season.

The day after the incident, Beverley Tweeted out an apology to Paul.

@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang. My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck 🤞🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 1, 2021

This was the right move by the NBA (if it had given Beverley two games it would not have been out of line). The cheap shot ended what had been a historic and impressive Clippers season on a sour note.