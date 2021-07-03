Hawks’ Trae Young returns, Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Game 6

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Atlanta’s season on the line, Trae Young is going to give it a go.

The Hawks announced that Young — who has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot — is available and will make his return in Game 6, the team announced.

At the same time, the Bucks remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will miss the game after hyperextending his left knee.

Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2; a Bucks win on Saturday would advance them to the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. A Hawks win would force a Game 7 on Monday back in Milwaukee.

The Hawks’ chances of forcing a Game 7 go up with Young back in the lineup. Atlanta’s offense struggles without him, it has been 17.8 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this series.

The Hawks could not score with the Bucks in Game 5 when the taller and longer Milwaukee team pounded Atlanta inside. Expect the Bucks to test Young early and see how he moves. The return of Young doesn’t help the Hawks’ size or defense, but it gives them a chance to spark the offense, hit more threes, and outscore the Bucks.