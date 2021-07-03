Former Hawks coach Pierce reportedly to be Carlisle lead assistant with Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lloyd Pierce has a skill at developing players. He was a top assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers during “the process” when Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and others came along. He took over as the head coach in Atlanta and helped develop Trae Young, John Collins, Cam Redish, and the rest of the Hawks currently in the Eastern Conference Finals (even if he wasn’t the coach to get them there).

Pierce will bring those skills to Indiana, where he will be on the Pacers’ staff of new head coach Rick Carlisle, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pacers are finalizing a deal to hire former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce as Rick Carlisle’s top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2021

Pierce is spending his summer working on the staff of Gregg Popovich and Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

He has been an assistant before with Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis, and Philadelphia.