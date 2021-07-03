Former Hawks coach Pierce reportedly to be Carlisle lead assistant with Pacers

By Kurt HelinJul 3, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Lloyd Pierce has a skill at developing players. He was a top assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers during “the process” when Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and others came along. He took over as the head coach in Atlanta and helped develop Trae Young, John Collins, Cam Redish, and the rest of the Hawks currently in the Eastern Conference Finals (even if he wasn’t the coach to get them there).

Pierce will bring those skills to Indiana, where he will be on the Pacers’ staff of new head coach Rick Carlisle, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Pierce is spending his summer working on the staff of Gregg Popovich and Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

He has been an assistant before with Cleveland, Golden State, Memphis, and Philadelphia.

Here's more on the Pacers

2021 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Rumor: Sixers shot down Brogdon for Simmons trade offer from Pacers
Eastern Conference finals - Atlanta Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks
PBT Podcast: Conference finals, coaching carousel and more
2021 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
Third time’s a charm: Rick Carlisle returns to Pacers with win-now...