Reggie Jackson to Clippers: ‘Thank you for saving me’

Reggie Jackson said he considered retiring when his Pistons contract expired in 2020: “I had hit basketball depression.”

Instead, he took a buyout, joined his friend Paul George on the Clippers then re-signed with L.A. for this season. In the playoffs, he scored 18 points per game while shooting 58% on 2-pointers, 41% on 3-pointers and 88% on free throws.

After the Clippers got eliminated by the Suns, an emotional Jackson reflected on his season.

Jackson:

My 10th year was my best year. The most challenging year. The most fun year. Not sure when you’re going to play. Ups and downs. Guys were injured. Still finding my way into this locker room. First thing I told these guys was, “Thank you for saving me.” I appreciate every guy in that locker room. I appreciate Paul for getting on that phone last year, at the end the season, was talking to a buyout with Detroit. I’m thankful for everything I’ve experienced being here – this city making me feel at home, this organization welcoming me, my quirks, my strengths, my weaknesses. I’m not here today without this team. I’m not here playing without this team. So, yeah, I thank them.

Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 31-year-old is in line to receive a raise from his minimum salary – maybe even a sizable one.

But he sounds like someone who’d prioritize staying in L.A. What he described is special.