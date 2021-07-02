PBT Podcast: Conference finals, coaching carousel and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The shorthanded Bucks just beat the shorthanded Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, could Milwaukee hang with the Suns in the NBA Finals? Even if Trae Young returns, could Atlanta?

On the ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin discuss the playoffs ahead and behind (who should win Western Conference finals MVP?).

They also cover the Clippers’ outlook with (or without?) Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Trail Blazers facing complications with Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups and the Mavericks hiring Jason Kidd: