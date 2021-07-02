Michael Beasley attempts NBA comeback, will play for Trail Blazers in Summer League

The last time we saw former No. 2 pick Michael Beasley in the NBA, he played sparingly on the 2019 Lakers (LeBron James‘ first year with the team). After that, he played five games in China, and he signed last year to play for the Nets in the bubble but then tested positive for COVID and couldn’t go.

Beasley, an 11-year veteran, will try to make an NBA comeback through the Summer League. He has signed up to play for the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

11-year NBA veteran Michael Beasley has agreed to play with the Portland Trail Blazers at Las Vegas Summer League in August, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021

Beasley, 32, could always get buckets in the NBA — he averaged 12.4 points per game and shot 34.9% from 3 for his career — but struggled on defense and had some off-the-court challenges. It will be interesting to see how he looks against Summer League levels of competition; he should be able to score but will that be enough to convince an NBA team to give him another shot.

The NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League runs Aug.8 -17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion on the UNLV campus. All 30 teams will be participating again this year.