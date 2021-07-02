Legal challenge to Timberwolves sale denied

By Dan FeldmanJul 2, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor
Elsa/Getty Images
Timberwolves minority owner Meyer Orbach attempted to interrupt Glen Taylor selling the team to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

But the sale is back on.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Orbach’s legal challenge at least accomplished something: It informed us the agreement between Taylor, Rodriguez and Lore – contrary to Taylor’s public statements – doesn’t prevent the new owners from moving the franchise.

But Rodriguez said he’d keep the team in Minnesota, for that’s worth.

He and Lore reportedly won’t gain control until the 2023-24 season, anyway. So, there’s time for plenty more to unfold with the Timberwolves before a new era of ownership.

