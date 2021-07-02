Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Timberwolves minority owner Meyer Orbach attempted to interrupt Glen Taylor selling the team to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

But the sale is back on.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

A judge has dismissed Meyer Orbach's lawsuit against Glen Taylor, ruling that Taylor did not act in bad faith or violate his agreement with Orbach. The transition plan with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez will proceed as planned. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 1, 2021

Judge rules that because Lore and A-Rod initially plan to come in at 20%, there is no initial agreement for controlling interest in Wolves/Lynx. That renders Orbach's argument he is due his payout immediately null and void, in the eyes of the court — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 1, 2021

Orbach’s legal challenge at least accomplished something: It informed us the agreement between Taylor, Rodriguez and Lore – contrary to Taylor’s public statements – doesn’t prevent the new owners from moving the franchise.

But Rodriguez said he’d keep the team in Minnesota, for that’s worth.

He and Lore reportedly won’t gain control until the 2023-24 season, anyway. So, there’s time for plenty more to unfold with the Timberwolves before a new era of ownership.