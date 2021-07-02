Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James played for Team USA in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. He said sometimes regretted skipping the 2016 Olympics.

Still, he won’t play in the Tokyo Games.

Will he play in the Olympics again?

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, via ESPN:

“You know, Father Time takes its toll,” Colangelo said of the 36-year-old star. “… If you’re a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it’s a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he’s got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over.”

Is Colangelo basing this on conversations with LeBron or merely assuming? Either seems possible.

Nobody has played for Team USA in the Olympics past age 35. LeBron will be 39 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nobody has skipped two Olympics then returned to Team USA. LeBron would top the one-Olympic breaks of Michael Jordan (1984, 1992), Patrick Ewing (1984, 1992), Chris Mullin (1984, 1992), Mitch Richmond (1988, 1996), Jason Kidd (2000, 2008) and Kevin Love (2012, 2020).

So, it seems sound to presume LeBron is finished with the Olympics.

But he has defied aging at every turn.

Unless LeBron told Colangelo he plans not to play in Paris, I wouldn’t absolutely rule it out.