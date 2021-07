Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Patrick Beverley reportedly said, “The next five years are mine.”

As the Clippers were getting eliminated by the Suns last night, Beverley pushed Chris Paul in the back during a timeout.

Beverley of course got ejected. His latest unsportsmanlike conduct toward Paul might also draw a fine or even suspension.