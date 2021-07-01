Report: Raptors rookie Jalen Harris banned from NBA for drug violation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

O.J. Mayo and Tyreke Evans have been banned from the NBA for violating the league’s drug policy in recent years.

Raptors rookie Jalen Harris follows in those unfortunate footsteps.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of anti-drug program, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Harris is able to apply for reinstatement in one year. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2021

This would be consistent with testing positive for the Drugs of Abuse specified in the Collective Bargaining Agreement: Benzodiazepines, Synthetic Cathinones, Cocaine, GHB, Ketamine, LSD, Methamphetamine, MDMA, MDA, MDEA, Opiates or PCP.

As a first-year player, Harris is eligible for reinstatement in only one year (as opposed to two).

Toronto drafted him No. 59 out of Nevada last year.