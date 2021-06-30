Report: Lakers hiring David Fizdale as assistant coach

By Dan FeldmanJun 30, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT
LeBron James and David Fizdale
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
The Lakers just lost an assistant coach LeBron James likes – Jason Kidd, who’s becoming the Mavericks’ head coach.

So, the Lakers will hire another assistant coach LeBron likes – David Fizdale, who worked with LeBron on the Heat before becoming a head coach with the Grizzlies and Knicks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Credit Lakers coach Frank Vogel for feeling secure enough to bring in an assistant who has prior head-coaching experience and is close with the team’s superstar. That makes Los Angeles’ coaching staff even stronger.

Fizdale had problems in Memphis and New York, but he looked good as an assistant in Miami. He’ll probably do well in that role in Los Angeles, too.

