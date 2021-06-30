NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

We are down to a Final Four in the NBA — and it’s not the final four anyone predicted. Upsets and young stars proving they are ready for the big stage have made these a playoffs to remember.
The NBA postseason heads into its Conference Finals series.
Here is the 2021 NBA playoffs schedule (all times are Eastern), with odds courtesy our partner PointsBet:
CONFERENCE FINALS
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4)
Game 1: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114
Game 2: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103
Game 3: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92
Game 4: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80
Monday, L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 102 (Suns lead 3-2)
Wednesday, June 29 at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., (ESPN) [Suns -1.5]
Friday, July 2 at Phoenix, 9 p.m., (ESPN)*
*if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)
Game 1: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113
Game 2: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91
Game 3: Milwaukee 113, Atlanta 102
Game 4: Atlanta 110, Milwaukee 89 (series tied 2-2)
Thursday, July 1 at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., (TNT)
Saturday, July 3 at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m., (TNT)
Monday, July 5 at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., (TNT)*
*if necessary
SECOND ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)
Game 1: Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124
Game 2: Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102
Game 3: Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111
Game 4: Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100
Game 5: Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106
Game 6: Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99
Game 7: Atlanta 103, Philadephia 96 (Hawks win series 4-3)
Brooklynn Nets (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3)
Game 1: Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107
Game 2: Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86
Game 3: Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83
Game 4: Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96
Game 5: Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108
Game 6: Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89
Game 7: Milwaukee 111, Brooklyn 105 OT (Bucks win series 4-3)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Denver Nuggets (3)
Game 1: Phoenix 122, Denver 105
Game 2: Phoenix 123, Denver 98
Game 3: Phoenix 116, Denver 102
Game 4: Phoenix 123, Denver 118 (Suns win series 4-0)
Utah Jazz (1) vs. L.A. Clippers (4)
Game 1: Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109
Game 2: Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111
Game 3: L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106
Game 4: L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104
Game 5: L.A. Clippers 119, Utah 111
Game 6: L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119 (Clippers win series 4-2)
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)
Game 1: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Game 2: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
Game 3: Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Game 4: Washington 122, Philadelphia 114
Game 5: Philadelphia 129, Washington 111 (76ers win series 4-1)
Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)
Game 1: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Game 2: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
Game 3: Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
Game 4: Brooklyn 141, Boston 126
Game 5: Brooklyn 123, Boston 109 (Nets win series 4-1)
Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)
Game 1: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107 OT
Game 2: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Game 3: Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
Game 4: Milwaukee 120, Miami 103 (Bucks win series 4-0)
New York Knicks (4) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)
Game 1: Atlanta 107, New York 105
Game 2: New York 101, Atlanta 92
Game 3: Atlanta 105, New York 94
Game 4: Atlanta 113, New York 96
Game 5: Atlanta 103, New York 89 (Hawks win series 4-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Utah Jazz (1) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8)
Game 1: Memphis 112, Utah 109
Game 2: Utah 141, Memphis 129
Game 3: Utah 121, Memphis 111
Game 4: Utah 120, Memphis 113
Game 5: Utah 126, Memphis 110 (Jazz win series 4-1)
Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)
Game 1: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 100
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Game 3: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Game 4: Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92
Game 5: Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85
Game 6: Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100 (Suns win series 4-2)
Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6)
Game 1: Portland 123, Denver 109
Game 2: Denver 128, Portland 109
Game 3: Denver 120, Portland 115
Game 4: Portland 115, Denver 95
Game 5: Denver 147, Portland 140 (2OT)
Game 6: Denver 126, Portland 115 (Nuggets win series 4-2)
Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)
Game 1: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Game 2: Dallas 127, L.A, Clippers 121
Game 3: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
Game 4: L.A. Clippers 106, Dallas 81
Game 5: Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100
Game 6: L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97
Game 7: L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111 (Clippers win series 4-3)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.